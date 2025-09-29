 PM E-DRIVE Scheme: Centre Issues Operational Guidelines For Deployment Of 72,300 Public EV Charging Stations With ₹2,000 Crore Outlay
Government premises such as offices, residential complexes, hospitals, and educational institutions will receive 100 per cent subsidy on both upstream infrastructure and EV charging equipment, provided the chargers offer free public access.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Centre has issued operational guidelines for the deployment of about 72,300 public EV charging stations across the country with a Rs 2,000-crore outlay under the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme.

The norms recommend a tiered subsidy structure to be followed to support the installation of EV charging infrastructure across different locations.

The nodal bodies established will be responsible for identifying high-priority locations and submitting consolidated proposals through a dedicated online portal.Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will serve as the Project Implementation Agency (PIA) for the deployment of EV public charging stations, said the norms.The subsidy disbursal will follow a two-tranche system, with funds being released upon meeting compliance and performance benchmarks.

The scheme will focus on urban centres with a population of over one million, smart cities, metro-connected satellite towns, state capitals, and high-density national and state highways. Public transport hubs such as railway stations, airports, and fuel retail outlets have also been earmarked for receiving infrastructure support. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

