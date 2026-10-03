Piyush Goyal Pitches India As Global Data Centre Hub, Highlights Clean Energy And Lower Costs

Piyush Goyal |

Mumbai: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has urged American businesses and Indian American entrepreneurs to invest in India’s data centres, highlighting affordable clean energy, low infrastructure costs and a technology workforce.

Speaking at a community gathering in Chicago, organised by the US Indian Community Foundation, Goyal presented India as a trusted destination for global data infrastructure and emerging technology investments.

Clean Energy For Data Centres

Goyal said India’s national power grid gives data centre operators access to reliable electricity and renewable energy. These facilities need steady power supplies and backup arrangements to keep services running.

According to the minister, the grid has an installed capacity of 520 gigawatts and could reach 1,000 gigawatts within six to seven years. He said clean sources, including solar, wind, hydro and nuclear power, account for 60 per cent of capacity.

That share could rise to 70 per cent by 2033, he added.

Lower Costs Attract Global Investors

Goyal said companies could obtain an 80 per cent guaranteed clean energy supply around the clock at seven to eight cents. A fully clean energy supply could cost about 11 to 12 cents, he said.

He claimed that building data centre infrastructure in India could cost one fourth to one fifth of the amount required in the United States or Europe.

India’s data costs, he said, could be just five to eight per cent of US charges per gigabyte.

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Technology Talent Supports Growth

The minister highlighted India’s talent base, saying around 1.4 million students graduate annually in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

He encouraged Indian Americans to support India’s growth through investment, entrepreneurship, technology and knowledge sharing.

India US Business Ties

Goyal’s Chicago visit followed the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee. He met American companies and investors through business gatherings and discussions.

India plans to send a large business delegation covering several sectors to the region, possibly during the first quarter of next year, he said.