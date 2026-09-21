India To Study US Russia Sanctions Law Before Taking Position, Says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | File Pic

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on September 21 said India would carefully review the details of the new US sanctions law targeting Russia before making any comments on its implications.

Responding to questions from reporters, Goyal said, “The details are now emerging. We will study them and discuss the matter at an appropriate time.”

His remarks followed US President Donald Trump’s signing of the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 on September 18.

The legislation expands sanctions against Russia and provides the US President with powers to impose additional tariffs on countries continuing significant purchases of Russian energy.

US law allows tariffs on Russian energy buyers

The new legislation authorises tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries that remain major buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas. However, the maximum tariff is not an automatic measure and would depend on decisions taken by the US administration.

The law has drawn attention in India as the country remains one of the major importers of Russian crude oil. Any potential action under the legislation could have implications for India’s energy trade and broader economic engagement with Washington.

India-US trade talks continue

Meanwhile, India and the United States are continuing negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. Officials from both sides remain engaged in discussions on the proposed pact.

Goyal is also expected to hold talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the upcoming G20 Trade Ministerial meeting in Milwaukee later this month.

The development comes as India evaluates the possible impact of changing global trade measures while maintaining its energy security priorities and ongoing trade negotiations with major partners.