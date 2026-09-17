'Firmly Committed To Energy Security': India Vows To Protect Trade Interests After US House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill

US Capitol | Martin Falbisoner/Wikimedia Commons

India on Thursday officially responded to the US Congress passing the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, stating that it is closely monitoring developments while remaining firmly committed to safeguarding its economic national interests. The response comes amid rising concerns over potential secondary tariffs that could target Indian exports to the United States.

Commitment to energy security

In an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the government reiterated its focus on ensuring energy security for its population.

Our statement on passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress



🔗 https://t.co/kD0Yg9sWbU pic.twitter.com/rSc21AqwEh — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 17, 2026

"India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people," the ministry stated, emphasising that it will continue its current strategy through diversified sourcing based on evolving market dynamics.

The Indian government highlighted that the potential impacts of such legislative measures on both bilateral relations and international energy markets have already been clearly articulated during high-level discussions with US interlocutors.

"This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side," the statement said which was released by official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on X.

Safeguarding national trade

Addressing the economic implications of the legislation, India reaffirmed its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its commercial sectors.

"The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests," the government reiterated.

The ministry added that the government will work in close coordination with Indian trade and industry bodies to navigate and mitigate any challenges arising from these legislative developments.

"Government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of these developments," the statement said.

Strategic and legislative context

India has remained a major buyer of Russian crude since the Ukraine war disrupted traditional global energy trade. The new US legislation creates a mechanism under which continued purchases of Russian energy could expose Indian exports to the US to potentially punitive tariffs.

The legislation therefore does not itself announce a new tariff on India, but gives Trump another legal instrument to impose one.

The measure was originally introduced in April 2025 by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and was later renamed in his honour. Trump had backed moving the legislation forward before Graham's death in July.

Next steps and implementation

With House passage, the bill will move to the White House for Trump's consideration. If he signs it, the new law would give the President the authority to use secondary tariffs against major buyers of Russian oil and gas.

The immediate question for India will therefore be whether and how Trump chooses to use that authority, rather than whether a 100 % tariff takes effect automatically.