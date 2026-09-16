US House Set To Vote On Russia Sanctions Bill Naming India For Possible 100% Tariffs Over Russian Oil | File Pic

Washington DC [US]: The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a Russia sanctions bill that could authorise President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil, with a proposed amendment specifically naming India among the countries eligible for such duties.

The bill, the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was passed by the US Senate by 86-11 last month and is now before the House. The House Rules Committee has advanced the legislation for consideration.

India Among 10 Countries Named In Proposed Amendment

An amendment introduced by Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer proposes to explicitly name 10 countries as eligible for duties of up to 100 per cent under the bill's secondary tariff provisions.

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The countries are China, India, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Amendment Does Not Impose 100% Tariff On India

The amendment would not itself impose a 100 per cent tariff on India. Instead, it would specifically identify India as a country eligible for such duties if the legislation is enacted and the President exercises the authority provided under the bill.

The Senate-passed version of the legislation did not specifically name countries. Instead, it referred to the five largest importers of oil and gas by volume.

The legislation seeks to impose sanctions on Russian leadership, its energy sector and vessels involved in sanctions evasion, while giving the US President authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major purchasers of Russian energy.

Another amendment, moved by Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks and several co-sponsors, seeks to remove the provision granting the President broad secondary tariff authority.

The House has only a limited number of working days remaining before an early recess ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The final provisions concerning India will depend on the amendments adopted during the House process and subsequent legislative action.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)