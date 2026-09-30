Piyush Goyal Represents India At G20 Trade Meet In Milwaukee As India-US Trade Deal Talks Continue | X - PiyushGoyal

Milwaukee, Sep 30: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is representing India as Trade Ministers from the world's major economies gather in Milwaukee on Wednesday for a two-day G20 meeting focused on the future of global trade, supply chains, excess industrial capacity and the rules governing international commerce.

The G20 Trade Ministerial, hosted by United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, comes at a consequential moment for the trading system, with tariff disputes, concerns over manufacturing capacity and differences over World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules increasingly shaping relations among major economies.

For India, the meeting also provides an important platform for engagement with the United States as New Delhi and Washington continue negotiations aimed at advancing a bilateral trade agreement and finalising an interim deal.

Watch: Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with his G20 counterparts at the hotel in Milwaukee, which is hosting the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting here. pic.twitter.com/ROwg7Mi8O5 — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2026

India-US trade talks in focus

Goyal, who arrived in Milwaukee on Tuesday, is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts on the sidelines of the Ministerial, including engagement with the United States.

The Commerce Ministry said that Goyal will engage with his US counterpart Greer "as part of ongoing efforts to advance a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalise an interim deal in line with the joint statement of February 7, 2026".

The Ministerial begins with a meeting of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity on Wednesday morning.

Trade Ministers are touring Rockwell Automation, a Milwaukee-based industrial automation and manufacturing technology company.

Greer is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at the formal G20 Trade Ministerial session later on Wednesday.

The Ministers will continue their deliberations on Thursday, followed by a press conference by the US Trade Representative.

US outlines trade priorities

The United States has identified four broad areas for discussion: eliminating forced labour from global supply chains, updating the Most-Favoured-Nation principle, denouncing the weaponisation of trade in food, and addressing structural excess capacity and production.

The agenda puts some of the fundamental principles governing international commerce on the table, particularly the Most-Favoured-Nation principle under which WTO members generally extend comparable tariff treatment to other members.

India is approaching the discussions with an emphasis on maintaining the multilateral trading system and protecting the interests of developing economies.

According to the Commerce Ministry, India will work toward "a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organisation at its core, while ensuring adequate policy space for developing countries".

That position gives the Milwaukee discussions particular significance as Washington pushes G20 members to consider changes to the way international trade rules operate.

Greer had said while announcing the Ministerial that the Trump administration wanted to work with G20 partners "to establish a global trading order based on fair, reciprocal, and balanced trade".

Industrial overcapacity on agenda

Another major focus is industrial overcapacity, beginning with Wednesday's steel meeting.

Washington has made excess production capacity a central element of its broader trade agenda, alongside concerns over non-market policies and their impact on domestic manufacturing.

The Milwaukee meeting also puts manufacturing at the centre of the gathering.

Greer and the Trade Ministers are scheduled to visit the factory floor at Rockwell Automation and meet workers and industry representatives.

Goyal reaches out to industry

Goyal began his Milwaukee engagements by reaching out to American industry.

At a roundtable convened by the National Association of Manufacturers, he urged US manufacturers to expand their presence in India, partner with Indian small and medium enterprises and explore co-investment in advanced manufacturing.

His broader US visit, which runs from September 29 to October 5, includes engagements in Milwaukee, Chicago and New York with companies and investors from manufacturing, consumer goods, agribusiness, retail and technology.

The Commerce Ministry said the Minister's G20 bilateral engagements would also focus on expanding opportunities for farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs and other enterprises.

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Bilateral agreement negotiations continue

The Milwaukee talks come as India and the United States seek to move forward on a bilateral trade agreement after months of negotiations.

The two countries have been discussing both an interim arrangement and the broader agreement, with outstanding trade issues still under negotiation.

The G20 brings together the world's major developed and emerging economies and serves as a key forum for international economic cooperation.

Trade has become an increasingly prominent part of its agenda as governments confront supply-chain vulnerabilities, industrial subsidies, protectionist measures and disagreements over the future of the multilateral trading system.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)