Measures Against Forced Labour Should Be Evidence-Based: Piyush Goyal At G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | File Pic

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for trade measures targeting goods allegedly produced using forced labour to be supported by specific and verifiable evidence.

Speaking at the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee on October 2, Goyal cautioned against measures based on assumptions covering entire countries, regions or industries.

India stresses due process and WTO rules

Goyal said India’s commitment to eliminating forced labour was “absolute and unconditional”, while maintaining that any trade-related action should follow due process and comply with World Trade Organization rules.

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India supports voluntary exchanges of practices among G20 members to tackle forced labour in global supply chains, he said.

However, such cooperation should not become a system for monitoring member countries, impose additional obligations or allow shared information to be used for unilateral trade measures.

Goyal also pointed to the International Labour Organization as the competent international body for labour standards.

He said Article 23 of the Indian Constitution prohibits forced labour and noted that India has ratified International Labour Organization Conventions 29 and 105.

India also amended its Foreign Trade Policy in July 2026 to prohibit imports of goods produced using forced labour.

India flags concerns over trade distortions

On the issue of excess industrial capacity, Goyal said India did not have structural excess capacity in the sectors identified by the G20 presidency.

He attributed this to the country’s domestic-demand-driven economy and manufacturing capacity serving both Indian and international markets.

Goyal said industrial capacity itself should not be treated as the problem. Instead, he pointed to potential trade distortions when production becomes geographically concentrated because of hidden subsidies or other forms of support.

India shares concerns that trade-distorting measures can contribute to dumping and predatory pricing, he said.

Such issues, according to Goyal, should be addressed through WTO-compatible mechanisms, including anti-dumping and countervailing duties based on evidence and subject to judicial review.

While supporting diversification of production and supply chains, Goyal cautioned against using the objective to justify measures outside WTO rules.

He also said developing countries should retain sufficient policy space to pursue industrialisation, while the exchange of trade-related data should continue through existing mechanisms.