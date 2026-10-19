Piramal Finance Q2 FY27 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Surges 66.86% To ₹545.42 Crore, Total Income Climbs To ₹3,717.16 Crore

Piramal Finance |

Mumbai: Piramal Finance Limited on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹545.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 66.86 per cent rise from ₹326.99 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹3,717.16 crore, an increase from ₹2,900.27 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Revenue From Operations

Revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was ₹3,659.19 crore, up from ₹2,871.55 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated total expenses increased to ₹3,174.02 crore from ₹2,632.99 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹23.68, an increase from ₹14.43 in the prior year's comparable quarter. Diluted EPS for the quarter was ₹23.50, up from ₹14.26 previously.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit was ₹1,006.40 crore, rising from ₹603.36 crore in the same period last year. Total consolidated income for the half-year reached ₹7,134.35 crore, compared to ₹5,590.38 crore in the previous half-year period.

QIP and Share Warrants

During the quarter, Piramal Finance completed a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), allotting 99,52,606 equity shares at an issue price of ₹2,110 per share, aggregating to ₹2,099.99 crore. The company's paid-up equity share capital increased by ₹1.99 crore and securities premium by ₹2,050.01 crore, net of issue-related expenses of ₹48 crore.

Additionally, the Board approved a preferential issue of up to 82,94,000 convertible warrants to Nithyam Realty Private Limited, a Promoter Entity, at an issue price of ₹2,110 per warrant. This aggregates to ₹1,750.03 crore, subject to necessary approvals. An amount of ₹437.51 crore, equivalent to 25% of the issue price, has been received and warrants allotted subsequent to the quarter end.

Exceptional Items

Exceptional items for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, included ₹59 crore for the amalgamation of Piramal Enterprises Limited with the company, and ₹22 crore paid as compensation for tax matters of an erstwhile subsidiary.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.