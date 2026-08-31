Piramal Finance Raises ₹2,100 Crore Through QIP, Promoters To Infuse Additional ₹1,750 Crore

Piramal Finance |

Mumbai: Piramal Finance has announced plans to raise ₹3,850 crore in growth capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and a separate infusion from its promoter group.

The non-bank lender has raised ₹2,100 crore through the QIP, while its board has approved another ₹1,750 crore fundraise through a preferential issue of warrants to a promoter group entity.

QIP Draws Strong Institutional Demand

The QIP, which remained open from August 24 to August 28, attracted participation from domestic mutual funds and global institutional investors.

Domestic investors included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, among others.

Global investors such as BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Eastspring Investments also participated.

Piramal Finance allotted 99.52 lakh shares at ₹2,110 apiece under the QIP.

Chairman Anand Piramal said the company was grateful for the strong investor response and the trust shown in its business.

Promoters to Infuse ₹1,750 Crore

Separately, the board approved a preferential issue of warrants worth around ₹1,750 crore to a promoter group entity. The transaction remains subject to shareholder, statutory and regulatory approvals.

Once completed, the two transactions will result in a combined equity capital infusion of around ₹3,850 crore.

Piramal Finance said the additional capital would strengthen its balance sheet and support disciplined expansion across diversified retail and granular wholesale lending.

The lender has served more than 60 lakh customers and provided over 25 lakh loans across affordable housing, small businesses and underserved communities.

Piramal Finance shares were trading 1.35% higher at ₹2,309.10 on the BSE at 3:20 pm.