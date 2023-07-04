 Pidilite Industries Allots 1,10,000 Equity Shares As ESOPs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPidilite Industries Allots 1,10,000 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Pidilite Industries Allots 1,10,000 Equity Shares As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Pidilite Industries Allots 1,10,000 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Photo: Wikipedia

Pidilite Industries on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,10,000 equity shares to employees as stock option under ESOP-2016, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 1 each.

After allotment of equity shares, the share capital of the company stands increased from 50,83,45,285 to 50,84,55,285.

Pidilite Industries Shares

The shares of Pidilite Industries on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 2,579.90, up by 0.33 percent.

Read Also
Vardhman Textiles Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pidilite Industries Allots 1,10,000 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Pidilite Industries Allots 1,10,000 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Motherson Partners With Honda Motor To Acquire 81% Stake In Yachiyo Industry

Motherson Partners With Honda Motor To Acquire 81% Stake In Yachiyo Industry

TCS Recognized As Leader In IDC MarketScape For Asia-Pacific Oracle Application Implementation...

TCS Recognized As Leader In IDC MarketScape For Asia-Pacific Oracle Application Implementation...

Vardhman Textiles Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Vardhman Textiles Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

SBI Acquires 100% Stake Held By SBI Capital Markets In SVL

SBI Acquires 100% Stake Held By SBI Capital Markets In SVL