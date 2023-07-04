Pidilite Industries Allots 1,10,000 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Photo: Wikipedia

Pidilite Industries on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,10,000 equity shares to employees as stock option under ESOP-2016, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 1 each.

After allotment of equity shares, the share capital of the company stands increased from 50,83,45,285 to 50,84,55,285.

Pidilite Industries Shares

The shares of Pidilite Industries on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 2,579.90, up by 0.33 percent.

Read Also Vardhman Textiles Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option