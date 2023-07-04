Vardhman Textiles Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Vardhman Textiles Limited on Tuesday announced the allotment of 12,500 equity shares to employees as stock option under Vardhman Textiles Limited Employee Stock Option Plan, 2016, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.
Vardhman Textiles shares
The shares of Vardhaman Textiles on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 364.10, down by 1.70 percent.
