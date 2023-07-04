 ICICI Bank Allots 1,53,699 Equity Shares As ESOPs
ICICI Bank Allots 1,53,699 Equity Shares As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank Allots 1,53,699 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,53,699 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.



ICICI Bank Shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday at 12:51 pm IST were at Rs 945.55, up by 0.32 percent.

