ICICI Bank Allots 1,53,699 Equity Shares As ESOPs

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,53,699 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.
ICICI Bank Shares
The shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday at 12:51 pm IST were at Rs 945.55, up by 0.32 percent.
