Piaggio delivers first lot of Apé Electrik to customers of Switch Delhi initiative

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 percent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, manufacturer of small commercial vehicles along with Government of Delhi handed over first batch of 11 Piaggio Ape’ electric E-auto based on the exclusive permits issued by Government of Delhi to make Delhi the EV capital of India.

The event took place at IP Depot of Delhi Transport Corporation in presence of Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister, Government of Delhi, Manoj Sahai, Zonal Manager and Khushvir Sharma, Regional Manager for Piaggio India.

Speaking on the occasion, Saju Nair, EVP and Head Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India said, “We are proud to be a part of Delhi’s great initiative of controlling pollution and moving towards green mobility. The Delhi government has announced a lot of incentives for EV buyers like purchase incentive of Rs 30,000 per vehicle and subsidy of 5 percent on interest for loans and/or hire purchase scheme. These initiatives have given a boost to OEMs like us, and we look forward to extending our support to other such initiatives.”

Ape’ E-City comes with an easy home charging. The vehicle comes with warranty of 3 years / 1,00,000 km. Piaggio has set up exclusive Ape’ Electrik Centers across Delhi for sales and service support to its customers.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:02 AM IST