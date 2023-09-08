 PI Industries Appoints Arunabha Raychaudhur As Head of Supply Chain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPI Industries Appoints Arunabha Raychaudhur As Head of Supply Chain

PI Industries Appoints Arunabha Raychaudhur As Head of Supply Chain

Arunabha Raychaudhuri has over 29 years of experience in supply chain management with expertise in sourcing, external manufacturing, mergers & acquisitions, development and management of high-quality vendor base and negotiating & executing licensing agreements.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
PI Industries Appoints Arunabha Raychaudhur As Head of Supply Chain |

PI Industries Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Arunabha Raychaudhur as Head of Supply Chain for PI Group with effect from September 06, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Arunabha Raychaudhur

Arunabha Raychaudhuri has over 29 years of experience in supply chain management with expertise in sourcing, external manufacturing, mergers & acquisitions, development and management of high-quality vendor base and negotiating & executing licensing agreements.

He has worked for Companies like Dr. Reddy’s, Dow Chemical, Sanmar Speciality Chemicals and PI Industries. In his last assignment, he was working as Chief Procurement Officer for Lupin Ltd.

Raychaudhuri holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai University.

PI Industries Limited shares

The shares of PI Industries Limited on Friday at 12:55 pm IST were at Rs 3,644.45, down by 0.13 percent.

Read Also
RBI Approves Appointment Of Dipak Gupta As Interim MD Of Kotak Mahindra Bank
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple's Market Cap Has Fallen $200 Billion In Last Two Days On China Govt iPhone Ban

Apple's Market Cap Has Fallen $200 Billion In Last Two Days On China Govt iPhone Ban

STL And TruVista Partner To Create Fiber Connectivity For South Carolina

STL And TruVista Partner To Create Fiber Connectivity For South Carolina

PI Industries Appoints Arunabha Raychaudhur As Head of Supply Chain

PI Industries Appoints Arunabha Raychaudhur As Head of Supply Chain

Zepto Elevates Ankit Agarwal To Chief Product Officer

Zepto Elevates Ankit Agarwal To Chief Product Officer

UTI AMC Announces 8,835 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

UTI AMC Announces 8,835 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP