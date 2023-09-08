PI Industries Appoints Arunabha Raychaudhur As Head of Supply Chain |

PI Industries Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Arunabha Raychaudhur as Head of Supply Chain for PI Group with effect from September 06, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Arunabha Raychaudhur

Arunabha Raychaudhuri has over 29 years of experience in supply chain management with expertise in sourcing, external manufacturing, mergers & acquisitions, development and management of high-quality vendor base and negotiating & executing licensing agreements.

He has worked for Companies like Dr. Reddy’s, Dow Chemical, Sanmar Speciality Chemicals and PI Industries. In his last assignment, he was working as Chief Procurement Officer for Lupin Ltd.

Raychaudhuri holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai University.

PI Industries Limited shares

The shares of PI Industries Limited on Friday at 12:55 pm IST were at Rs 3,644.45, down by 0.13 percent.