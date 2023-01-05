Pharma company Pfizer announces 12-week paternity leave policy for its employees | Representational Photo/Pixabay

Mumbai: Pfizer India has announced a 12-week paternity leave policy for its employees as part of its diversity and inclusion initiatives to further bolster its employee-centric work environment.

The new leave policy came into application starting January 1, 2023 and the company has said that biological and adoptive fathers can avail it.

Paternity leave can be availed in four tranches

According to the company's statement, the paternity leave policy offers statement to the fathers to avail leaves over a period of two years in maximum four tranches. In a single tranche, the employee can take a minimum of two weeks' leave and a maximum of six-week-leave.

"In case of any complexity, the employee will be allowed to take additional leaves under Pfizer’s leave policies which include casual leave, elective holiday, and wellness days," the company said in their statement.

Shilpi Singh says policy will enable men to cherish joyous moments of parenthood

Sharing her views on the new paternity policy, Shilpi Singh, Director People Experience, Pfizer India said, “At Pfizer, people are at the centre of everything we do. We believe the future of a progressive workspace will be defined by practices that harness a people-first approach. The 12-week paternity leave policy will most certainly enable our male colleagues and their partners to cherish the experience and joyful moments of parenthood."

"Equity at the workplace and enable both men and women to invest equal time in essaying their roles and responsibilities as a parent," she added.