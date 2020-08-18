Petrol prices hiked across metros for third consecutive day, diesel remains unchanged

Petrol prices were hiked across all metros for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, while diesel prices remained unchanged. In Delhi, petrol rates were up by 17 paise on Monday, as per the data by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Meanwhile, petrol prices were hiked by 13 paise in Mumbai today. In Bengaluru, petrol rates were hike by 15 paise. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol saw a hike of 13 paise and 12 paise, respectively on Tuesday.

Accordingly, in Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 80.90 per litre and that of diesel is Rs 73.56 per litre. The price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 87.58 per litre and that of diesel is Rs 80.11 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 82.43 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 77.06 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 83.99 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.86 per litre.