Petrol prices hiked across metros for second consecutive day, diesel remains unchanged

Accordingly, in Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 80.73 per litre and that of diesel is Rs 73.56 per litre. The price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 87.45 per ltr and that of diesel is Rs 80.11 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 82.30 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 77.06 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 83.87 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.86 per litre.

The price hike comes at a time when crude oil prices have been rising and the Brent crude is trading around USD 45 per barrel.

Oil companies resumed the dynamic pricing system for daily revision of the two auto fuels from June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for around 82 days during the lockdown.