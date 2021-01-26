Petrol price reaches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai, diesel touches new high after Rs 0.35 increase

After remaining unchanged for two days, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on Tuesday, taking the fuel prices to a new record high.

Petrol price edged past Rs 86 a litre mark in Delhi and diesel soared above Rs 76 after witnessing maximum increase in the last one year.

Petrol is now being sold at Rs 86.05 per litre in Delhi and Rs 92.62 in Mumbai. After the hike, diesel rate climbed up to Rs 76.23 a litre in the national capital and to Rs 83.03 per litre in Mumbai.