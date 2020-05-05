Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 and diesel by Rs 7.10 in Delhi today

On Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi was hiked after a month amid nationwide lockdown. Petrol prices rose by Rs 1.67 a litre while diesel prices went up by Rs 7.10 in Delhi on Tuesday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 per litre on Monday. And diesel climbed to Rs 69.39 a litre as against Rs 62.29 on Monday.

On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai remained unchanged. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Tuesday, petrol costs Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai and diesel costs Rs 66.21 a litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre.