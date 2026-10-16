Petrol Export Duty Rises To ₹2.5 Per Litre, Diesel Levy Cut To ₹8.5

Petrol Export Duty Rises |

New Delhi: The government has increased the export duty on petrol to ₹2.5 per litre while reducing the levy on diesel to ₹8.5 per litre, effective October 16, according to a Finance Ministry notification.

The revision raises the petrol export levy from ₹0.5 per litre and cuts the diesel duty from ₹16 per litre, changing the tax burden on the two fuels in opposite directions.

Petrol Duty Rises, Diesel Levy Falls

The petrol export duty has increased by ₹2 per litre. Diesel exporters, meanwhile, will pay ₹7.5 less per litre under the revised rates.

These changes apply to fuel exports. The notification’s export levy adjustments should not be confused with an announcement on domestic petrol or diesel pump prices.

The government reviews petroleum export duties every fortnight, adjusting rates to reflect movements in international crude oil and refined product prices.

Successive Revisions Reflect Oil Volatility

The latest changes follow repeated adjustments in recent months as global energy prices fluctuated amid geopolitical tensions.

In September, the government reduced windfall taxes and export levies covering petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel. Petrol’s export levy was lowered to ₹0.5 per litre, comprising Special Additional Excise Duty.

A revision effective September 1 reduced the diesel export levy to ₹1 per litre from ₹3, while the windfall tax on diesel exports fell to ₹19 per litre from ₹24.

August Had Brought Higher Duties

In August, petrol export duty increased to ₹3.5 per litre from ₹2.5. Total diesel duty rose to ₹25.5 per litre from ₹15.5, while the aviation turbine fuel export levy increased to ₹22 per litre from ₹14.5.

Windfall Tax Background

India first imposed windfall taxes on fuel exports in July 2022 to capture unusually high refinery profits following the surge in global crude prices after the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

The government reintroduced the tax in March 2026 after crude prices climbed during the US–Israeli war on Iran.

The revised rates take effect from Friday.