Fuel Shortage In MP As 10% Petrol Pumps Face Temporary Supply Disruptions; Diesel Demand Rises Amid Harvesting Season | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 10% of petrol pumps in Madhya Pradesh are facing temporary fuel shortages, lasting from half an hour to over an hour, due to supply-related issues. However, the disruptions are brief and have not caused panic among consumers.

Speaking to Free Press, Ajay Singh of the Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealer Association said diesel demand was gradually increasing in rural areas due to ongoing paddy harvesting and preparations for the upcoming rabi season.

On average, one in 20 rural petrol pumps faces temporary diesel shortages lasting around half an hour or slightly longer.

Singh attributed the disruptions to supply constraints, limited availability of fuel tankers and inadequate storage capacity at older petrol pumps.

He said restricted fuel movement through the Strait of Hormuz could also be contributing to temporary shortages at some outlets.

However, he maintained that there was no reason to panic as fuel remained available most of the time.

In urban areas, older petrol pumps with limited storage capacity are also facing difficulties maintaining uninterrupted petrol supplies.

In Bhopal, some petrol pumps have occasionally run out of fuel for short periods.

Diesel demand set to rise

According to sources, Madhya Pradesh requires 12 metric tonnes of petrol and 16 metric tonnes of diesel annually.

Diesel consumption rises substantially during harvesting and sowing seasons as farmers purchase fuel in bulk.

Farmer organisations expect demand to increase further in the coming days as agricultural activities intensify.

Farmers will require more diesel to operate tractors for harvesting standing crops and preparing fields for sowing the next crop.