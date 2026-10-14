Prof Deen Dayal Bedia Appointed Vice Chancellor Of Bhopal's Barkatullah University

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Professor Deen Dayal Bedia has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Barkatullah University (BU), Bhopal, for a term of four years or until he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

According to an order issued by Lok Bhavan on Wednesday, Governor and University Chancellor Mangubhai Patel appointed Bedia.

Bedia is a professor of Business Management at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management, Samrat Vikramaditya University, Ujjain.

The appointment ends the interim administrative arrangement at the university, where Anupam Rajan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department, had been holding additional charge as Vice-Chancellor.

Two Resignations In Four Months

The university has witnessed two changes in leadership since June this year. Professor S K Jain, the then Vice-Chancellor, resigned in June. Jain’s resignation was accepted by the Chancellor on June 19, following which Professor Vivek Sharma, Dean of the Faculty of Management, was given additional charge.

Sharma, however, resigned on July 22, barely a month after taking charge, and Anupam Rajan was subsequently assigned additional charge until a regular appointment was made.