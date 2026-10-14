Bhopal's Kerwa Reservoir To Undergo NGT-Ordered Physical Verification On October 14, 11-Member Committee To Inspect Site | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with the order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone, a survey and ground exercise for physical verification of the actual site conditions will be conducted at Kerwa Reservoir on Wednesday.

During this process, the actual condition of Kerwa Reservoir will be inspected in the presence of the members and officials of the committee concerned.

The survey aims to verify the reservoir's boundaries, the current status of previously installed boundary markers and the physical condition of the relevant sites.

The objective of this exercise is to make a factual assessment of the reservoir's status in compliance with the NGT order and to document the facts gathered through the survey.

The NGT had directed the 11-member survey committee to complete the fresh Full Tank Level (FTL) demarcation and physical ground-truthing survey of the Kerwa Dam reservoir.

The Kerwa survey was stalled previously because ongoing bridge/spillway damage caused continuous water outflow, preventing the reservoir from reaching its natural FTL.

The NGT had instructed the Water Resources Department (WRD) to plug the outflow. The direction was issued by the Central Zone Bench of the NGT while hearing a petition filed by Rashid Noor Khan.