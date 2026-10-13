MP Deputy CM Jagdish Devda's Ex-OSD Deepam Raichura Suspended Over Allegedly Fake ₹2.75 Crore FDR, Liquor Licence Violations In Bhopal | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Monday suspended former officer on special duty (OSD) Deepam Raichura on the charges of violating liquor licence procedure, using fake e-FDR, security deposit from an unauthorised private bank, taking bank security deposit from a non-partner of the firm and putting the department in financial hazards.

Raichura was posted at the office of deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda. He was removed from the post on October 9 after the controversy erupted when a report surfaced on social media that Raichura had favoured one Rohit Gogia to get two liquor shops in Bhopal on the basis of fake documents. An inquiry was instituted against him after his removal.

The inquiry report indicated that former assistant excise commissioner Deepam Raichura of Bhopal had committed financial irregularities and bypassed the government procedures.

It was found that the fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 2,75,53,535 of a private bank was submitted to the office to take a shop in Bhopal. When the verification was done, the bank replied that it did not issue such an FD certificate in May 2024.

He violated the norms as it was decided not to take the FDRs of private banks but he did exactly the same.

It was found that leaseholder of the shop had deposited half of amount of Rs 1,37,79,798 and the rest of the amount was deposited 22 days later than the scheduled date, which was a violation of the security deposit norms.

Not only this, the amount was deposited by a person who was not a member or partner of the firm deed. The official accepted the amount of Rs 76 lakh from the person who was not a member of the firm.

He also accepted post-dated cheques not related to liquor licence. Following the multiple irregularities, Raichura was suspended by excise commissioner Deepak Saxena and has been attached to Gwalior office till further orders.