Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today

A day after fuel rates were hiked in Mumbai and Kolkata by Rs 1, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Thursday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 66.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre. The retail prices of the 2 fuels are revised daily. The petrol and diesel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices within the international market.