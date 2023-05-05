 Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 5: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 5: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 5: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 5: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on May 5, in major cities, and costs have been steady for about nine months now.

The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Read Also
Opening bell: Markets fall amid weak global cues; Sensex at 61,378.23, Nifty at 18,150.90
article-image

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.72/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Oil prices

After four straight days of losses Brent crude rose 14 cents to $72.64 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate went up by 17 cents to $68.73 per barrel. This comes after the markets went down amidst fears of a weakening US economy and slowing Chinese demand.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 5: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 5: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Opening bell: Markets fall amid weak global cues; Sensex at 61,378.23, Nifty at 18,150.90

Opening bell: Markets fall amid weak global cues; Sensex at 61,378.23, Nifty at 18,150.90

VCs bat for a better edtech space in India amid ED raids on Byju's

VCs bat for a better edtech space in India amid ED raids on Byju's

Relief for Indiabulls Housing Finance as SC stays FIR proceedings

Relief for Indiabulls Housing Finance as SC stays FIR proceedings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches out to investors at ADB's annual meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches out to investors at ADB's annual meet