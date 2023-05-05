Opening bell: Markets fall amid weak global cues; Sensex at 61,378.23, Nifty at 18,150.90 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday opened in red with Sensex at 61,378.23, down by 370.74 points and Nifty down by 104.90 points at 18,150.90. ICICI Bank, LT, Axis Bank, SBI and Nestle were the top gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Wipro were the top losers.

The stocks of Britannia Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Adani Power, Federal Bank, Marico, Bharat Forge and One97 Communications will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Thursday

Markets on Thursday bounced back after a day of slump due to the indication by the US Federal Reserve that it may pause the rate hike cycle soon. Sensex went up by 555.95 points to 61,749.25 and Nifty climbed 165.95 points to close at 18,255.80. Additionally, some strong March quarter returns also helped the market gain on Thursday.

Global markets

Wall Street on Thursday closed lower after PacWest confirmed a move to explore strategic options including sale, deepening the fear regarding the health of US lenders. S&P 500 dipped for the fourth straight session with a decrease of 0.72 per cent to 4,061.22. Nasdaq declined 0.49 per cent to 11,966.40 and Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.86 per cent to 33,127.74 points.

Asian markets were trading higher on Friday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by 112.37 points to 20,061, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 34.77 points to touch 29,157.95 and Taiwan Weighted also rose by 37.61 points to 15,646.64. On the other hand South Korea's KOSPI was down by 0.46 points to 2,500.94 and Singapore's SGX Nifty was down 39.50 points to 18,245.50.

Oil prices

After four straight days of losses Brent crude rose 14 cents to $72.64 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate went up by 17 cents to $68.73 per barrel. This comes after the markets went down amidst fears of a weakening US economy and slowing Chinese demand.

Rupee

Currency market is shut today on account of Buddha Purnima.