 Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 25: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 25: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 25 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in all major cities on Thursday, January 25th. According to the latest price update from fuel retailers, there has been no fluctuation in the prices of petrol and diesel in major cities and maintained stability since May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Check City-wise prices – January 25

In Mumbai, petrol is currently priced at Rs 106.31 per litre, which stands as the highest rate among all major cities. Meanwhile, the price of diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Delhi, the current prices for petrol and diesel stand at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, with a slight increase from the previous day.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 106.03/litre, and diesel at Rs 92.76/litre.

Crude Oil prices

Early on Thursday, oil prices were trading as follows: The March contract for Brent crude went up by 20 cents, which is 0.3 per cent, reaching US dollar 80.24 per barrel around 0128 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent, hitting UE dollar 75.31 per barrel.

Stock Market Opening January 25: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 71,022.10 & Nifty Below 21,500
Fuel Prices Vary by State: VAT, OMC Daily Revisions

Petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to different factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes. These fluctuations are influenced by the operations of Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL). These OMCs regularly adjust their prices in accordance with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates, updating them on a daily basis.

How to check petrol prices?

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

