SoftBank Sells 2.15% Stake In Ola Electric, Reduces Holding To 13.53%

File Image |

New Delhi: Japanese multinational investment firm SoftBank, has sold 2.15 per cent of its holdings in Ola Electric mobility through its investment vehicle SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC, according to a regulatory filing.

🚨 Softbank Vision Fund has sold a 2.15% stake in Ola Electric.



This brings down the stake held by Softbank Vision Fund to 13.5% in Ola Electric.



Before this, early backers like Z47 (Matrix India) and Tiger Global have also exited Ola Electric. pic.twitter.com/7ljAoEOsKY — The Arc (@thearc_hq) January 9, 2026

SVF II OSTRICH (DE) LLC has disposed of an aggregate of 94,628,299 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd in a series of disposals undertaken between September 3, 2025 and January 5, 2026, with the disposal on January 5, 2026 breaching the 2 per cent threshold under SEBI regulations, the company said in a regulatory filing shared on BSE by the electric two-wheeler maker.

Post the transaction, the holding of SVF II OSTRICH (DE) LLC in Ola Electric has come down to 13.53 per cent from 15.68 per cent earlier, it added. Last year also SVF II OSTRICH (DE) LLC had sold a total of 94,943,459 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility in a series of disposals undertaken between July 15, 2025 and September 2, 2025, bringing down its stake to 15.68 per cent from 17.83 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.