Stock Market Opening January 25: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 71,022.10 & Nifty Below 21,500

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The markets opened lower on Thursday with Sensex at 71,022.10, down by 38.21points, and Nifty at 21,426.80, down by 27.15 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading flat at 45,087.60, up by 5.20 points or 0.01 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, and TCS were among the laggards.

Earnings

Tata Technologies, Cyient, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, AU Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Vendata, Bajaj AJSW Steel, Punjab National Bank, Adani Power, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Indian Energy Exchnage, Indraprastha Gas, Shriram Finance, SBFC Finance, Syngene International, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Market on Wednesday

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,060.31, up by 689.76 points or 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,453.95, up 215.15 points or 1.01 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 67.35 points or 0.15 per cent at 45,082.40.

Global Markets

The US markers on Wednesday ended positive. The Nasdaq went up by 0.36 per cent to reach 15,481.92 points. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average went down by 0.26 per cent to 37,806.39 points. The S&P 500 increased by 0.08 per cent and finished the session at 4,868.55 points.

On Thursday, Asian markets were trading mostly lower: Japan's Nikkei 225 went down by 186,77 points, reaching 36,039.71; Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 50.22 points, trading at 15,849.65,and South Korea's KOSPI fell 11.72 points, reaching 2,457.97.

Oil prices

Early on Thursday, oil prices were trading as follows: The March contract for Brent crude went up by 20 cents, which is 0.3 per cent, reaching US dollar 80.24 per barrel around 0128 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent, hitting UE dollar 75.31 per barrel.