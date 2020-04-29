Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged despite fall in crude oil prices

Meanwhile, the Assam government on April 22 has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol, and other motor spirits. Assam Government said in a Gazette notification, "Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22."

Crude oil futures on Tuesday shed 6.31 per cent to Rs 1,381 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on weak global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for June delivery fell by Rs 93, or 6.31 per cent, to Rs 1,381 per barrel with a business volume of 1,313 lots.

Crude oil for July delivery was quoting lower by Rs 63, or 3.59 per cent, at Rs 1,692 per barrel with an open interest of 119 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down by 20.34 per cent at USD 10.18 per barrel for the June contract. Meanwhile, Brent Crude futures for June was trading 5.50 per cent lower at USD 18.89 per barrel in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)