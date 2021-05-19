Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday after a hike on the previous day.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 92.85 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 83.51.

Rates had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 99.14 and Rs 90.71 per litre, respectively. Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 94.54 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 88.34 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 92.92 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 86.35 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

On Tuesday, petrol price was hiked by 27 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise. So far this month, rates have been increased 10 times.

The hike comes as Brent crude oil price rose above USD 70 per barrel for the first time since March 15. This is the tenth increase in prices since May 4, when the state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal. In 10 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 2.46 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.78.

