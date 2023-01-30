e-Paper Get App
Petrol, diesel prices, Jan 30: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, diesel prices, Jan 30: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on January 30 in major cities and costs have been steady for about seven months now.

The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 94.10/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 343 points, Nifty below 17600
The price of Brent crude futures increased by 39 cents, to $85.96 per barrel, while the price of WTI crude futures increased by 37 cents to $80.35 per barrel.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

Petrol, diesel prices, Jan 30: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

