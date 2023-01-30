Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 343 points, Nifty below 17600 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened lower, with Nifty below 17600.

The Sensex was 343.51 or 0.58% at 58987.39 and the Nifty was down 142.30 points or 0.81% at 17462.

About 885 shares advanced, 1306 shares declined, and 190 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro, HUL, and Reliance Industries.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

