Petrol, diesel prices cut today: Petrol around Rs 107.52 in Mumbai, check fuel rates in your city

A day after the pause, the state-owned fuel retails have cut the prices of petrol and diesel again on Tuesday. Petrol price was cut by 11 to 15 paise per litre, while diesel rate has come down by 14-16 paise for a litre.

In Delhi, petrol prices have been reduced by 15 paise from Rs 101.64 per litre to Rs 101.49 per litre, while diesel rates have been cut by 15 paise from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 88.92 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 107.52 per litre and Rs 96.48 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 99.20 per litre and diesel costs Rs 93.52 per litre.

The petrol and diesel saw price cut of 11 and 15 paise, respectively in Kolkata. With the revision, a litre of petrol was sold at Rs 101.82 and diesel Rs 91.98 in Kolkata.

This cut in fuel prices came amid declining global crude oil prices. The October contract of Brent crude oil on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $66.66. The pump prices of auto fuels have been static since July 18.

The long price pause for auto fuels came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

