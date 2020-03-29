Petrol, diesel prices continues to remain unchanged amid coronavirus outbreak

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities on Friday remained unchanged for thirteenth consecutive day amid coronavirus outbreak and price war between Russia and OPEC countries.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Thursday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre, while in Kolkata, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 64.62 and Rs 72.29, respectively. The retail prices of the 2 fuels are revised daily. The petrol and diesel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices within the international market.