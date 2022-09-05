e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, diesel price today, September 5, 2022: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities

Petrol, diesel price today, September 5, 2022: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities

Indian Oil keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged in Delhi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

New Delhi: Petrol was sold at Rs 96.72 per liter and diesel at Rs 89.62 per liter in the National capital. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 106.31 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.27.

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on the state levies.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai:

Petrol price: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price: 94.27 per litre

Delhi:

Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida:

Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cyrus Mistry car crash: Autopsy conducted in Mumbai hospital on Monday

Cyrus Mistry car crash: Autopsy conducted in Mumbai hospital on Monday

Petrol, diesel price today, September 5, 2022: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities

Petrol, diesel price today, September 5, 2022: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities

I resolve to wear my seat belt even in rear seat: Anand Mahindra pledges after Cyrus Mistry's...

I resolve to wear my seat belt even in rear seat: Anand Mahindra pledges after Cyrus Mistry's...

Who is Darius Pandole? One of the survivors from Cyrus Mistry's car accident at Palghar

Who is Darius Pandole? One of the survivors from Cyrus Mistry's car accident at Palghar

Rupee rises 5 paise to 79.82 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 5 paise to 79.82 against US dollar in early trade