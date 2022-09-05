Petrol, diesel price today, September 5, 2022: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities

New Delhi: Petrol was sold at Rs 96.72 per liter and diesel at Rs 89.62 per liter in the National capital. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 106.31 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.27.
Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on the state levies.
Mumbai:
Petrol price: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price: 94.27 per litre
Delhi:
Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow:
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Noida:
Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre
Gurugram:
Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre
Chandigarh:
Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre
