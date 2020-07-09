Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday for second consecutive day. Diesel price was hiked by 25 paise per litre on Tuesday.

With the retail prices remaining unchanged, diesel is priced at Rs 80.78 a litre in Delhi while petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre. The oil companies also kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the country. Apart from Delhi, diesel is still cheaper than petrol by Rs 6-8 per litre in other metro cities.