Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday for second consecutive day. Diesel price was hiked by 25 paise per litre on Tuesday.
With the retail prices remaining unchanged, diesel is priced at Rs 80.78 a litre in Delhi while petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre. The oil companies also kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the country. Apart from Delhi, diesel is still cheaper than petrol by Rs 6-8 per litre in other metro cities.
In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.05 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing 25 paise costlier at Rs 75.89 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 77.91 per litre.
Before Wednesday, Fuel prices remained unchanged for the seven consecutive day till Tuesday when oil companies raised the price of diesel. Prices of the transportation fuel have had a pause after rising to record levels 23 of the past 32 days after the oil marketing companies (OMC) resumed the daily price revision system from June 7 that kept the petrol and diesel prices to rise incessantly till June 29. During the daily hike till June 29, diesel prices in Delhi recorded a new feat by overtaking petrol prices, making the common man feel the heat.
