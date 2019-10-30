Petrol and Diesel prices remain unchanged after yesterday's dip

In rare good news, petrol prices that slipped down yesterday remain unchanged today. The state-run Oli Marketing Companies (OMC) did not change the petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday, 30th October.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)’s fuel price data, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 72.92 per litre on Wednesday, while the diesel price was at Rs 65.85. In Mumbai, the rate of one litre of petrol is Rs 78.54 today and a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 69.01 per litre. In Chennai, the retail price of petrol is Rs 75.72 a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 69.55 a litre. In Kolkata, the petrol rate is down to Rs 75.57 a litre today, while diesel price is at Rs 68.21 a litre today. In Noida, petrol is retailing at Rs 74.61 a litre, while diesel price reduced to Rs 66.11 a litre. The price of petrol in Gurugram is Rs 72.82 a litre while diesel was selling at Rs 65.14 a litre.

CNG prices in Delhi, Noida

The price of CNG in Delhi is Rs 45.20 a kg this month. While in Noida the price is Rs 51.35 a kg and Rs 58.95 per kg in Gurugram. To promote CNG fuelling at night, IGL will also offer a discount of Rs 1 per kg on selling prices of CNG for filling between 12 am to 6 am at select outlets.