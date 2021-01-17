Pet food sales soar 20 pc in 2020 as pet adoption increased during lockdown

New Delhi: Helped by increase in pet adoption during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, pet food sales grew 20 per cent in 2020, with manufactures now looking to continue the momentum going ahead.

Manufactures like Mars Petcare, which owns popular brands Pedigree, Whiskas, IAMS, and Temptations, and Purina, owned by Swiss FMCG major Nestle, witnessed high double-digit growth last year. The growth came not only from traditional channels like pet food stores but also from e-commerce platforms. Encouraged by the surge in pet adoption, manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio in India and launching new TV commercials, digital campaigns and online-exclusive products.

"There has been a rise in pet products as an overall category and an increase in demand for pet food. During the lockdown, many pets were adopted and welcomed home and pet parents started stocking up on products, especially the large bags, treats, cat food, etc," Mars Petcare India General Manager Ganesh Ramani said.