Woof, woof! Now, health insurance for pet dogs

Statistically speaking, the population of pet dogs in India amounted for around 19.5 million in the year 2018. The population was forecast to reach over 31 million by the end of year 2023. With growing awareness about local breeds and care for dogs in general, such schemes will surely have a vast number of takers. “Health insurance schemes like these are going to be more helpful to pet parents in the interior parts of the country or in cities which do not fall into a mega city category,” points out Pranav Kulkarni. A pet parent to a nine-year-old Labrador, Kulkarni hails from Karad, Satara district. Explaining his point, Kulkarni says, “Dogs are prone to illness at some point of time or even at times they are victims of some virus or disease. Now, if that dog is in the interior parts of the country where resources are less and needs to be brought to a bigger city, such insurance can be helpful in reducing the expenses.”

Kulkarni is determined to go for the scheme even if his pet is one year from the exit age of the policy. “I have already spent a large amount on the cataract surgery of my dog. Dog is precious as a family member, so can’t risk anything here,” he adds.

Though introduction of such offers might be looked as a welcome move, there are a few points that pet parents need to carefully look into before opting for such schemes. Nagpur-based Dr Makrand Dixit has been a veterinarian for a long time and has probably seen it all. “The main thing that needs to be read in the policy are the exclusions and the terms which cannot be claimed. At times, one might just take up the insurance for the sake of it. There are also times where the scheme is claimed just for the mortality benefit. Though these numbers are less, we have to be cautious. I would request dog owners not to avail the policy just for the sake of it,” urges the senior vet.