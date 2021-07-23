Persistent Systems to onboard 2,000 freshers in FY22; flags attrition concerns for IT industry

Mid-sized IT player Persistent Systems is looking to hire 2,000 freshers in 2021-22 and will recruit lateral entries as per business growth, a senior official said on Friday.

The company also flagged concerns about pressures on attrition returning back in the information technology industry as the business sees an overall improvement due to greater focus on digitalization.

The Pune-based company had reported a 68 per cent growth in its June quarter net at Rs 151.2 crore late on Thursday.

"We will be hiring 2,000 freshers in FY22 and will hire laterals as per the business growth," the company's chief financial officer Sunil Sapre told PTI over a call.

Its chief executive Sandeep Kalra said typically a fresher is trained for six months before being put on a project.

Sapre said in the last three quarters, it has hired 4,200 people, which included 3,500 lateral hires, and added that the fresher to lateral hires ratio will not be the same any more.

Kalra said sequential pressures are being observed on the attrition front as it happens whenever the business environment is good in the sector. "There will be pressure on the talent side," he said.

The company had 14,904 employees as of June 2021 -- 37 per cent higher than the same.