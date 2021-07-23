Gig economy to create more jobs for Indian women in formal sector: UNDP-FICCI report

The survey also reflects that some key sectors that are likely to see an increase in women's employment are health and pharmaceuticals (by 59 per cent), electrical and electronics (by 44 per cent), and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (perishable goods) industry (by 41 per cent). At the same time, women's employment in the finance and accounting divisions may moderately change due to the adoption of new technology.

"...we are keen to take this work ahead and create a clear road map of a successful career for future-ready women workforce in India", stated Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General of FICCI, India.

Around 73 per cent of the respondent firms agree that re-skilling, specifically in the formal sector, is likely to play a crucial part in shaping the work of tomorrow. 83 per cent of those who agreed to the skilling proposition also indicate that re-skilling will be crucial to absorb more women into the world of work in India

To safeguard the interest of both employers and employees, some labour laws and regulations are required in the changing world of work, states the new study. Also, documenting best practices across the globe on how different industries are using new technologies and at the same time creating job opportunities for women would help create supportive policies.

The survey findings state that work from home (WFH) or remote working will be the 'new normal' with advanced technologies such as digital information, artificial intelligence, robotisation, and machine learning. The study associates a low level of technical skills with increasing levels of adverse impact, with the caveat that the time or pace of old jobs to be fully replaced by automation is uncertain, which may create unemployment for some time in India.

Interestingly the study also reveals that in high-skill and low-skill jobs, the impact of technology is gender-neutral. It is the medium-skill jobs that have gender differentials because they require a blend of cognitive work and manual routine work, and gender can play a role here.

In high-skill jobs, finding the right skill to do the job is the most important criterion, and whether the candidate is a man or woman hardly matters. In low-skill jobs in India, there is wage parity, and thus employers may have an equal ratio of employees which reflects no gender bias.