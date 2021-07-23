90% global businesses struggle with inclusion, diversity practices within tech teams: Report

About 90 per cent of global businesses struggle with inclusion and diversity practices within their technology teams, while just 10 per cent implement it, according to a report released on Friday.

The report by the Capgemini Research Institute showed that only 16 per cent of women and ethnic-minority tech employees believe that they are well represented in tech teams. Only one in five employees is female, and one in six is from an ethnic-minority community in IT/tech teams.

Further, 85 per cent of leadership executives believe their organisations provide equitable opportunities for career development and promotions to every employee, but only 19 per cent of women and ethnic minority employees agree.

This misalignment adds to a perpetuating Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) problem across industries deploying technologies for end-users as leaders believe progress is being made, but tech employees on the ground remain pessimistic about the reality, the report said.