Godrej Consumer Products working on diversity in ops, promoting inclusion of LGBT+ community

FMCG company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is building diversity in operations, promoting inclusivity through affirmative stances on gender and LGBT+ rights and hiring from different backgrounds and skills, the company said in its annual report.

This would not only provide "equality and inclusion", which is in the DNA of the company but also provide an "excellent business sense", said GCPL Chairperson and Managing Director Nisaba Godrej.

She suggested a "concerted shift" into the hiring process, while expressing her concerns over decreasing participation rates of women in the workforce.

"In India and at Godrej, we grapple with already low and decreasing participation rates of women in the workforce," Godrej wrote in her address to shareholders in the Annual Report for 2020-21.

Studies are now showing this "worryingly slide" even lower following the impact of pandemic.

"We are becoming more inclusive for our LGBT+ colleagues, but I would like us to make a more concerted shift by translating our advocacy efforts into hiring," Godrej added.