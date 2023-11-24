Persistent System Listed Three Capital Market Indices: MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100, And S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 | Persistent

Persistent Systems, a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100, and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 indices, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

What is MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100, and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 indices?

The MSCI India Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Indian market. With 122 constituents, the index covers approximately 85 percent of the Indian equity universe. The S&P BSE 100 covers the 100 largest and most liquid Indian companies within the S&P BSE LargeMid Cap while the S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 indices include the next 50 largest and liquid stocks after those included in the S&P BSE SENSEX 50.

Financial Highlights

In the last three years, the Company has more than doubled its revenue to over a billion USD for the financial year ended March 2023, achieving a CAGR of 27 percent.

In FY23, the Company was included in three indices of the National Stock Exchange in India - the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15. The addition to the MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 indices further reinforces Persistent’s commitment to creating sustainable value for its stakeholders.

Persistent Systems shares

The shares of Persistent Systems on Friday at 11:41 am IST were trading at Rs 6,423.20, up by 0.70 percent.