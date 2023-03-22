 Persistent Systems issues 5 lakh shares to ESOP Trust
Persistent Systems issues 5 lakh shares to ESOP Trust

The allotment price of the issued shares would be Rs 2,789 per equity shares aggregating to a total consideration of 1,294.50 million.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
The board of directors of Persistent Systems on Wednesday approved the issuance of 5,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the ESOP trust, the company announced through an exchange filing. The allotment price of the issued shares would be Rs 2,789 per equity shares aggregating to a total consideration of 1,294.50 million.

The board of directors also authorized the Stakeholders Relationship and ESG Committee to allot the shares to the ESOP Trust and delegated the other procedural authorities in this regard.

Persistent Systems Limited shares

The shares of Persistent Systems Limited on Wednesday at 11:38 am were at 4,505.50, up by 0.65 per cent.

