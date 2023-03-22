 Tejas Networks allot 18,348 shares to employees as stock options
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Tejas Network Limited on Tuesday announced that it will allot 18,348 shares to employees as stock options, through an exchange filing. The company allotted shares under various schemes for eligible employees, senior management and KMP.

1,238 shares were allocated under Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2014-A, 1,015 shares under Tejas Network Limited ESOP 2016 with an exercise price of Rs 85 and 16,095 shares under Tejas Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2017.

After the allotment the company's paid up share capital increased to Rs 1,68,37,08,530 consisting of 16,83,70,853 shares worth Rs 10 each.

article-image

Tejas Networks shares

The shares of Tejas Network on Wednesday at 10:48 am IST were at Rs 586.30, up by 0.76 per cent.

