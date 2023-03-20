 Federal Bank allots 1,42,954 shares under ESOS scheme
1,400 shares were allocated under the company's ESOS 2010 Scheme and 1,41,554 shares were allocated under the ESOS 2017 Scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Federal Bank allots 1,42,954 shares under ESOS scheme | Image: Federal Bank (Representative)

The Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee of Federal Bank on Monday allotts 1,42,954 equity shares with face value of Rs 2 to employees as stock options, the bank announced through an exchange filing. 1,400 shares were allocated under the company's ESOS 2010 Scheme and 1,41,554 shares were allocated under the ESOS 2017 Scheme.

Federal Bank to issue NCDs

Federal Bank on March 18, announced the issuance of NCDs worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Federal Bank shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Monday closed at Rs 129.20, up by 0.62 per cent.

