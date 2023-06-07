Persistent Strengthens Partnership With AWS, To Adopt Amazon CodeWhisperer | Persistent

Persistent Systems, a global Digital Engineering leader, is strengthening its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and becoming a collaborator for the latest Generative AI services from AWS, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

As part of its goal to drive developer productivity, Persistent will equip its 16,000-plus engineering organization to use Amazon CodeWhisperer to build and deliver industry applications faster and more securely for enterprise clients. Trained on billions of lines of code, Amazon CodeWhisperer will help enable Persistent engineers to generate code with comments or existing code, helping them bypass timeconsuming development tasks and accelerate their creation of new solutions.

Persistent has continually expanded its relationship with AWS. As a leader in democratizing access to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, AWS plays a key role in making Generative AI easy, secure, and cost-effective for clients. This includes a broad range of solutions, such as Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon Titan FMs, along with purpose-built chips for ML training (AWS Trainium) and inference (AWS Inferentia) that offer the lowest cost for training models and running inference in the cloud.

Persistent Systems Limited Shares

The shares of Persistent Systems on Wednesday at Rs 5,012.90, up by 0.64 per cent.